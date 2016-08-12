Friday Morning Briefing: Two Simones, three gold medals, so far

American Simone Biles was about as close to perfection as one can get in her floor routine in the women's gymnastics individual all-around competition. She also dominated the rest of the field in the vault and the balance beam to capture her second gold of the Olympics. And only Russian Aliya Mustafina beat her on the uneven bars. She got the bronze medal for her troubles. That's because Biles' teammate Aly Raisman turned in exquisite performances on the vault and the floor to win the silver. You can watch Biles again on Sunday in the individual vault final.

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Manuel became the first African-American female swimmer to win a gold medal in an individual event. She entered the last 50 meters of the 100-meter freestyle about a half second behind the leader, Cate Campbell of Australia, before turning it on down the stretch, setting an Olympic record. She shared the medal with Canadian Penny Oleksiak, who touched the wall at the same time. But she also shared the victory with a much broader group of people.

"This medal is not just for me. It's for some of the African-Americans that have come before me and have been inspirations and mentors to me. I think it means a lot, especially what's going on in the world today with some of the issues with police brutality. I think that this win kind of helps bring hope and change to some of the issues that are going on."

Digits of the day: 2,168 years

Michael Phelps won his 22nd gold medal in the 200-meter individual medley, becoming the first swimmer to win the same event at four consecutive Olympic Games. It was also his 13th gold medal in an individual event, setting a new Olympic record. The previous record holder? Leonidas of Rhodes*. And that was in 152 BC, 2,168 years ago. He'll go for No. 23 tonight in the 100-meter butterfly. Michael of Baltimore, that is. Not Leonidas of Rhodes.

*If you love the Olympics and you love stats, it is imperative you check out Bill Mallon's OlympStats.

Around the country S. intelligence officials told top congressional leaders a year ago that Russian hackers were attacking the Democratic Party. But the lawmakers were unable to tell the targets about the hacking because the information was so secret. Donald Trump is worried that Utah could go to Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. That would be the first time since 1964 that Republicans lost the Beehive state. "We're having a tremendous problem in Utah," Trump told a conference room filled with evangelical pastors, blaming a "false narrative" that has been built up around his candidacy. A former University of Colorado student was spared a prison sentence for his sexual assault conviction stemming from an attack on an intoxicated woman. Austin James Wilkerson, 22, faced a possible state prison sentence ranging from eight years to life. Instead he will serve two years in a county jail, where he will be eligible for a work-release program where he can work a regular job or go to school during the day, but spend his nights in the county lockup. Brie Franklin, executive director of the Colorado Coalition against Sexual Assault, likened the case to the six-month jail sentence a California judge imposed in June on former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner following his conviction for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Around the world Three tourist resorts in Thailand were bombed, killing two people so far and injuring dozens more. Police believe the blasts were acts of "local sabotage" and not linked to international militants, according to Police Colonel Krisana Pattanacharoen. One of three schoolgirls who left London in February 2015 to join Islamic State was killed by a Russian air strike in Raqqa. The family of Kadiza Sultana learned of her death a few weeks ago, the family's attorney said. Aaron Driver, the man who died during a police raid on his home in Ontario earlier this week, was a supporter of Islamic State and was in the final stages of preparing an attack on a Canadian city with a homemade bomb, police said. Canadian police received information from U.S. authorities about a "martyrdom video." Driver died after he detonated an explosive device in the backseat of a taxi as police closed in and opened fire.

Around Wall Street SAP, maker of software used to grade the performance of millions of employees worldwide, is ditching its own annual performance reviews. The company says the reviews are too expensive, time-consuming and often discouraging. "Grading workers did not work. People are open to feedback, also to harsh criticism, until the moment you start giving scores. Then the shutters go down," SAP's human resources head Wolfgang Fassnacht said. South Korea's antitrust regulator confirmed that it is investigating whether Google broke anti-competition laws. While it wasn't clear whether the probe would lead to any formal charges, the investigation opens another regulatory front for Google. The firm was fined $6.8 million in Russia on Thursday and faces multiple European Union antitrust charges. Wall Street banks are asking the Federal Reserve to grant them an additional five-year grace period to comply with the Volcker rule, a financial reform regulation. If the Fed agrees, the extension would give banks more time to exit fund investments that are difficult to sell, but no longer allowed by the law. The added grace period, which follows three one-year extensions, would start next year and run through 2022.

Today's reason to live: