FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco's OCP to buy its joint venture with Bunge
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 5, 2013 / 5:35 PM / in 4 years

Morocco's OCP to buy its joint venture with Bunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s phosphate firm OCP said it has reached an agreement to buy Bunge’s (BG.N) 50 percent stake in their Moroccan fertilizer joint venture Bunge Maroc Phosphore S.A (BMP).

The value of the deal was not disclosed in the statement from OCP on Thursday.

BMP was created by Bunge, a global agribusiness and food company, and OCP in 2008 to provide a source of phosphate based materials for Bunge businesses in South America. It has a production capacity of 375,000 tonnes per year of phosphoric acid and other derivative products.

The deal, which is another step in a heavy investment program unveiled by OCP last year, is expected to close by the end of the year.

OCP, which controls a third of the international market for phosphate, is considering raising around $600 million in a foreign bond issue to improve its infrastructure and boost its output, sources told Reuters last month.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.