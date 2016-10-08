German police investigate suspected planned bomb attack
BERLIN German police said they were evacuating a building in the eastern city of Chemnitz on Saturday on suspicion that a bomb attack was being planned.
RABAT Morocco's Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) won 125 seats in Friday's parliamentary election with rivals Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) winning 102 seats, and conservative Istiqlal party securing 46 seats, according to the interior minister citing final results.
The vote for the 395-seat parliament was a test for Morocco five years after the king devolved some powers to ease protests for change. A tight result means coalition-building for the PJD to form a new government will be complex.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Patrick Markey)
BEIRUT Syrian government forces and their allies recaptured several towns and villages from rebels in the west of the country on Saturday, monitors and pro-Damascus media reported, reversing rare gains made by the insurgents in recent weeks.
ANKARA Two militants believed to be preparing a car bomb attack detonated explosives, killing themselves in a remote area near Ankara on Saturday after Turkish police told them to surrender, the provincial governor said.