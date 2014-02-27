Morocco suspends judicial cooperation accords with France

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco has suspended judicial cooperation agreements with France, the Moroccan justice ministry said, in response to a growing diplomatic row with its former colonial ruler over allegations of human rights abuses.
Rabat on Saturday summoned the French ambassador after French police went to the Moroccan embassy in Paris seeking to question the head of the domestic intelligence service over torture allegations, following lawsuits filed against him in France by Moroccan activists.
