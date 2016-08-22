FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco annual inflation slows to 1.6 percent in July
August 22, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Morocco annual inflation slows to 1.6 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of Djamaa Lafna square and its restaurants in Marrakesh's old city December 18, 2014. Picture taken December 18, 2014.Youssef Boudlal

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco's annual consumer price inflation eased to 1.6 percent in July from 2.3 percent in June due to a slowing in food price rises, the High Planning Authority said on Monday.

Annual food inflation eased to 2.7 percent from 4.4 percent in the previous month, while non-food price inflation fell slightly to 0.5 percent in the 12 months to July from an annual 0.6 percent in June.

Transport costs fell 1.1 percent, but hotels and restaurants were 2.6 percent more expensive, the agency said without giving details.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index eased to 0.2 percent in July, down from 0.4 percent in June as food price inflation fell to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
