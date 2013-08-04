Moroccan king revokes pardon of Spanish pedophile

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s king on Sunday revoked his pardon of a Spanish pedophile, after hundreds rioted in front of parliament on Friday to protest the decision.

The pedophile, identified by the Spanish Foreign Ministry as Daniel Galvan Vina, has been serving a 30-year sentence for raping and filming at least 11 children aged 4 to 15.

A statement from the palace carried by the state news agency on Sunday said the king revoked the pardon, taking into consideration the gravity of the crimes committed. The statement also said Morocco’s justice minister would discuss the matter with his Spanish counterpart.

Galvan left the country on Thursday, said Justice Minister Mustapha Ramid, who told Reuters that the Spaniard is banned from Morocco.

It was unclear if Spanish authorities would arrest or extradite the convicted pedophile to Morocco.

On Friday, outraged protesters demanded that the pardon be revoked and Galvan be brought back to the North African kingdom and imprisoned.

Galvan was one of 48 jailed Spaniards pardoned by King Mohamed VI on Tuesday at the request of Spain’s King Juan Carlos, who visited Morocco last month.

Moroccan activists said they were planning more demonstrations in the coming days.