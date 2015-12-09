FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moroccan authorities recover 11 bodies after migrant boat sinks
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 9, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

Moroccan authorities recover 11 bodies after migrant boat sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan authorities have recovered the bodies of 11 African migrants whose boat sank apparently due to bad weather as they tried to cross to the Canary Islands, officials said on Wednesday.

The bodies were recovered off Boujedor in the south of the country. Local authorities in the town of Layoun said one woman was among the dead, but did not indicate how many other people may have been in the boat.

“The boat capsized on Monday afternoon because of bad weather,” a statement from local authorities said.

Moroccan rescue services have intensified their search for survivors in the ocean.

Morocco is just one of the routes migrants from sub Saharan Africa and asylum seekers use to get to the North African coast in an attempt to reach Europe. Others pass through southern Algeria and on to Libya to take boats northward.

Reporting by Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Tom Heneghan

