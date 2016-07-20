Moroccan parliament gives final approval to pension reform bill

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco's parliament on Wednesday gave final approval to a pensions reform bill, members of the house said, despite labor unions saying the new law will damage workers rights and vowing to block it.

The changes to state pension funds include an increase in the retirement age to 63 from 60 by 2022, and higher workers' contributions.

Abdellah Bouanou, a lawmaker from the Justice and Development party (PJD) leading the government, said the bill had passed by 70 votes to 35.