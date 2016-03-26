Morocco's Samir seeks supplier of 8 million barrels of crude oil

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s sole refiner, Samir, has launched a tender to buy 8 million barrels of regular Urals or Kirkuk crude oil for delivery from April through June, according to a company email sent to traders and seen by Reuters on Friday.

The company said it was seeking to offer a contract to a single supplier for the three months, with the possibility of extending the deal for another three months.

The refiner said it was seeking two cargoes of one million barrels each for April, three cargoes of the same size for May and three more for June.

The tender will close on March 30 at 10 am local time (1000 GMT) and all cargoes are for delivery to the port of Mohammedia. The tender asks suppliers to define their best and suitable conditions for payment.