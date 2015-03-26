FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morphosys, Celgene end cooperation on MOR202 drug candidate
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 26, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Morphosys, Celgene end cooperation on MOR202 drug candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Morphosys and Celgene have agreed to end their cooperation on MOR202, but clinical trials of the drug candidate will continue, Morphosys said on Thursday.

Morphosys said it aimed to release first clinical data from the ongoing phase 1/2a trial at a medical conference in 2015.

It also raised its 2015 profit guidance, saying it expected to post 2015 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 9 and 16 million euros ($9.8-17.5 million), because it can book revenue this year that had been deferred as part of the cooperation and it will receive a one-time payment from Celgene for development costs.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.