Morphosys, Celgene end cooperation on MOR202 drug candidate

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Morphosys and Celgene have agreed to end their cooperation on MOR202, but clinical trials of the drug candidate will continue, Morphosys said on Thursday.

Morphosys said it aimed to release first clinical data from the ongoing phase 1/2a trial at a medical conference in 2015.

It also raised its 2015 profit guidance, saying it expected to post 2015 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 9 and 16 million euros ($9.8-17.5 million), because it can book revenue this year that had been deferred as part of the cooperation and it will receive a one-time payment from Celgene for development costs.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)