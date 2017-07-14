Morphosys jumps as FDA approves psoriasis drug

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Morphosys jumped 9 percent on Friday after a licensee won U.S. approval for psoriasis drug guselkumab, bringing the German biotech group a step closer to launching its first antibody drug on to the market.

Licensee Janssen Biotech, part of Johnson & Johnson, said late on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Tremfya, or guselkumab, to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

"While it was largely expected, this approval marks a turning point in Morphosys' story as it prepares to receive its first royalty stream," Berenberg analysts, who recommend buying shares in Morphosys, said in a note.

The stock was 8.9 percent higher at 68.02 euros by 0741 GMT on Friday, hitting its highest level in almost two years.

Berenberg's analysts estimate that guselkumab could reach peak annual sales of $3.5 billion, taking 15 percent of the U.S. market for moderate to severe psoriasis at the expense of Janssen's existing Stelara, of Novartis's Cosentyx and Eli Lilly's Taltz.

Royalties for Morphosys should come to as much as 185 million euros a year, they said.

Morphosys, founded in 1992, has more than 100 drugs in research and development, more than a dozen of which are undergoing Phase II and III clinical trials in partnership with drugmakers including Bayer, Novartis and Pfizer.

The company will receive a milestone payment in connection with the approval of guselkumab, it said late on Thursday, without being more specific.