FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankers ready £5 billion debt financing for Morrisons sale
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 19, 2014 / 2:23 PM / 4 years ago

Bankers ready £5 billion debt financing for Morrisons sale

Claire Ruckin

3 Min Read

Shopping trolleys are seen at a Morrisons supermarket in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Bankers are working on debt financing packages of around 5 billion pounds ($8.35 billion) to back a potential sale of British supermarket chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) to private equity funds, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The founding family of Morrisons, which own a 9.5 percent stake, has contacted buyout firms to guage their interest in taking the business private after a fall in Christmas sales.

Cash-rich private equity firms are keen to do new buyouts after low levels of M&A activity in 2013, although the large size of this deal may mean that they have to work together, bankers said.

“The size of the transaction, which could get as high as 10 billion pounds, could require a number of private equity players to team up, given the size of the equity cheque needed,” a senior leveraged loan banker said.

Morrisons declined to comment.

Bradford-based Morrisons, which is the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket operator, was founded in 1899 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1967.

Morrisons, which has lucrative property assets, has already been considered as a takeover target by CVC, which studied a potential bid in 2007.

Morrisons’ shareholders and retail analysts are doubtful that a take-private deal will happen but bankers and sponsors have been in talks for more than a month to see if the financing is theoretically possible, a second banker said.

A debt package of around 5 billion pounds would be one of the largest buyout financings since the financial crisis. A financing would be a mix of loans and high-yield bonds in sterling, dollars and euros to maximize liquidity, two bankers said.

The loan component is expected to have an ‘opco-propco’ structure which is commonly used on loans for companies with property assets. Property company debt is serviced with rent payments from an operating company, they added. ($1 = 0.5989 British pounds)

(This version of the story corrects paragraph two to say Morrisons’ founding family has contacted buyout firms, not Morrisons)

Editing by Tessa Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.