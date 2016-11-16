Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON British supermarket Morrisons has further developed its wholesale relationship with Amazon, launching a store pick service for the online retailer's customers, it said on Wednesday.

In February Morrisons sealed a deal with Amazon that saw it begin wholesale supply to the Internet firm in June. It said that service had started well and been extended to thousands of Morrisons' products.

The British supermarket operator said the new "Morrisons at Amazon" service will allow Amazon Prime customers in selected areas to order from Morrisons on Amazon's app.

Orders will be picked at a local Morrisons store and delivered the same day by Amazon either within one hour for 6.99 pounds ($8.72) or within a two-hour slot for free.

The service will launch in selected postcodes in London and Hertfordshire, north of the capital.

