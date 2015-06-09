Appeal planned after U.S. judge tosses $55 million verdict vs Wells Fargo

A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A class of homeowners suing Wells Fargo & Co over excessive fees plans to appeal a judge’s ruling tossing a $54.8 million verdict against the bank, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in a little-noticed decision on May 29 decertified the class of homeowners, whose mortgages were owned or serviced by the now-defunct Money Store and HomEq Servicing.

The lawsuit, filed by homeowner Joseph Mazzei in 2001, alleged the companies improperly overcharged borrowers by assessing late fees even after their mortgages went into default. The homeowners had sought to recoup about $629 million for alleged overcharges and interest, according to an October court filing.

Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, never owned Money Store or HomEq but nonetheless found itself facing liability thanks to its 2008 acquisition of Wachovia, HomEq’s onetime owner.

A federal jury in December returned a mixed verdict in the long-running case against The Money Store and HomEq, which was established to service The Money Store’s loans following the closure of its origination business.

But in the May 29 decision, Koeltl said the plaintiffs had failed to establish the Money Store defendants had contractual obligations with those homeowners whose loans were only serviced, but not originated, by the companies.

While Koeltl said decertifying the class of homeowners post-trial was a drastic step, upholding the verdict “would be a manifest injustice.”

The judge also rejected the plaintiffs’ request for a new trial on a separate claim, which jurors had rejected, over whether the companies mishandled attorney fees.

“We believe the jury’s verdict should stand and we will be appealing,” the plaintiffs lawyer, Moshe Horn, said.

Daniel Pollack, a lawyer for Wells Fargo, on Tuesday referred requests for comment to his client, which did not immediately respond.

Wachovia, which Wells Fargo acquired during the financial crisis, had owned HomEq until 2006, when it sold it to Barclays Plc, which in 2010 sold it to Ocwen Financial Corp.

The Money Store was owned by First Union, which later became part of Wachovia. First Union shut down The Money Store in 2000 because of losses. A New Jersey mortgage lender bought the Money Store’s name in 2006 and has continued using it.

The case is Mazzei v. The Money Store, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 01-5694.

(Corrects spelling of lawyer Moshe Horn’s name in 9th paragraph)