FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mosaic CEO has cancer, plans to stay on job
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mosaic CEO has cancer, plans to stay on job

Rod Nickel

2 Min Read

Mosaic CEO Jim Prokopanko speaks during the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago March 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - Mosaic Co (MOS.N) Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko has been diagnosed with cancer, but plans to continue in his role, the U.S. fertilizer company said on Thursday.

Prokopanko is undergoing chemotherapy and said in a statement that he will work a regular schedule as CEO but limit his travel during the coming months.

“While this is a serious matter, the good news is that I‘m feeling well and my doctors have informed me that I was diagnosed at an early stage,” he said.

The company provided no details on the type of cancer Prokopanko is suffering from.

Mosaic, the world’s biggest producer of finished phosphate products and a major potash miner, on Monday completed its $1.4 billion acquisition of CF Industries’ (CF.N) phosphate business. It is carrying out roughly $3 billion worth of share buybacks.

Mosaic’s management will continue to advance the strategic direction set by Prokopanko and the board, Chairman Robert Lumpkins said.

Shares of the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company dipped 0.4 percent after normal trading hours in New York. The stock had finished slightly higher in regular NYSE at $49.04.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.