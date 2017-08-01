FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Fertilizer maker Mosaic tops profit views on higher sales volumes
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in an hour

Fertilizer maker Mosaic tops profit views on higher sales volumes

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mike James, an employee of Mosaic Co, holds phosphate pebbles as it comes off the grading screens at Mosaic's South Fort Meade Mine in Fort Meade, Florida, U.S. January 13, 2010.Scott Audette/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co (MOS.N) on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts' expectations as it sold higher volumes of phosphate and potash, helping offset lower prices.

Fertilizer prices have rebounded modestly since last year, but still remain low amid pressure from bloated global capacity.

Mosaic sold 2.6 million tonnes of diammonium phosphate in the quarter ended June 30 at an average price of $336 per ton, down from $343 per ton a year earlier. Sales, however, rose 8.3 percent.

The company sold 2.2 million tonnes of potash, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Mosaic reported net earnings of $97.3 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $10.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter included a charge of $69 million related to cost-cutting measures.

Excluding one-time items, Mosaic earned 29 cents per share, beating analysts' average expectation of 23 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.67 billion, Mosaic, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, said.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.