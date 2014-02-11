FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fertilizer maker Mosaic sees huge North America transport snags
February 11, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Fertilizer maker Mosaic sees huge North America transport snags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S.-based fertilizer company Mosaic Co (MOS.N), which operates potash mines in western Canada and phosphate facilities in the United States, is facing unprecedented transportation backlogs in North America, Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.

Frigid temperatures and heavy snow have hampered railway movement of commodities, he said on a conference call with analysts to discuss quarterly results.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

