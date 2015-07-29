Motiva Convent refinery gasoline unit resumes production at reduced rates: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 93,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery resumed production on Wednesday, but at reduced output, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Motiva was also restarting the 45,000 bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil unit that has been shut since July 20, on Wednesday, the sources said. The H-Oil unit is expected back in production on Friday.

The FCCU’s production is reduced because a leak has developed in the related alkylation unit, according to the sources.