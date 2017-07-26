FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-MotoGP champion Nieto, 70, hurt in quad bike crash
#Sports News
July 26, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 32 minutes ago

Ex-MotoGP champion Nieto, 70, hurt in quad bike crash

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Former MotoGP world champion Angel Nieto is in a "serious but not critical" condition in hospital in Ibiza after the quad bike the 70-year-old was riding collided with a car on Wednesday, Spanish media reported.

The reports said Nieto struck his head when he was flung from his bike after it was hit from behind on the Santa Gertrudis main road.

Nieto, whose sons Pablo and Angel Jr were also racers, won 13 world titles in a career lasting from 1964 to 1986, but for superstitious reasons refers to his total as '12 plus one'.

His career total of 90 wins puts him third in the all-time rankings behind Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Julian Shea

