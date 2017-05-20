Formula E - FIA Formula E Paris ePrix - Paris, France - 20/05/17. Renault e.dams' Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland in action during the race. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.

With closest rival Brazilian Lucas di Grassi crashing out and failing to score after a collision with Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa, the Renault e.dams driver now has a 43 point lead in the electric racing series.

Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez finished second for the DS Virgin team with Germany's former Formula One racer Nick Heidfeld third for Mahindra Racing.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ian Chadband)