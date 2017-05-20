Porsche heading for third Le Mans win in a row
LE MANS, France Porsche headed for a third successive victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday after early pace-setters Toyota saw their hopes of a first win disappear before dawn.
PARIS Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
With closest rival Brazilian Lucas di Grassi crashing out and failing to score after a collision with Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa, the Renault e.dams driver now has a 43 point lead in the electric racing series.
Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez finished second for the DS Virgin team with Germany's former Formula One racer Nick Heidfeld third for Mahindra Racing.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ian Chadband)
ERIN, Wisconsin Haotong Li made a small piece of history by surviving the halfway cut at the U.S. Open, but closed out a frustrating third round with a quadruple-bogey at the par-five 18th on Saturday.