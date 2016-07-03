FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buemi clinches Formula E title
July 3, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Buemi clinches Formula E title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi won the second Formula E electric championship on Sunday with the title settled when he set the fastest lap of the final race in London.

The Renault eDams driver collided with Brazilian title rival Lucas Di Grassi, who had started the day on equal points, on the first lap but won thanks to the two extra points awarded for fastest lap.

Frenchman Nicolas Prost, Buemi's team mate and son of four-times Formula One champion Alain Prost, won the two races at London's Battersea Park.

Brazilian Nelson Piquet Jr. won the inaugural Formula E title last year.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

