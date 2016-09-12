FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Formula E announces five new drivers for third season
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 12, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Formula E announces five new drivers for third season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Five new drivers will take part in the third Formula E season, organizers of the world's first fully electric car racing series have announced.

The drivers include World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) world champion Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina, the 2015 FIA GT World Cup winner Maro Engel of Germany and the winner of the 2015 FIA F3 European Championship, Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden.

Jaguar, who made its return to the world motorsport stage in December by entering the electric series, announced Northern Ireland's Adam Carroll and Mitch Evans of New Zealand as its drivers.

The third season will include 14 races staged in 12 cities, starting with Hong Kong in October.

Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi won the second Formula E electric championship earlier this year.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.