Formula One - Australia Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 18/03/16 - Williams F1 driver Valtteri Bottas leaves the team pits during the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Williams driver Valtteri Bottas has been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) after an unscheduled gear box change and the Finn will now start from 16th place.

Valtteri’s team mate, Felipe Massa, starts from sixth on the grid, with world champion Lewis Hamilton on pole for Mercedes.