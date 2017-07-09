Formula One - F1 - Austrian Grand Prix 2017 - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 9, 2017 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during the race Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

Formula One - F1 - Austrian Grand Prix 2017 - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 9, 2017 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas leads at the start of the race Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

Formula One - F1 - Austrian Grand Prix 2017 - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 9, 2017 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates his win on the podium with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

Formula One - F1 - Austrian Grand Prix 2017 - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 9, 2017 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates his second place on the podium with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

Formula One - F1 - Austrian Grand Prix 2017 - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 9, 2017 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates his win on the podium with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

Formula One - F1 - Austrian Grand Prix 2017 - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 9, 2017 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates his win on the podium Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

SPIELBERG, Austria Valtteri Bottas won the Austrian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finishing a mere 0.6 of a second behind to increase his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 20 points after nine races.

Hamilton, Bottas's team mate, started in eighth place after a grid penalty triggered by an unscheduled gearbox change and finished fourth.

Vettel now has 171 points to Hamilton's 151.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished third for Red Bull, at a circuit owned by the energy drink brand, for his fifth successive podium finish with Hamilton pushing him hard to the chequered flag.

The victory from pole position was the second of the season and of his career for Bottas, who joined Mercedes in January as a replacement for retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)