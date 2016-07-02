Palmer and Haryanto handed grid penalties

SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Manor's Rio Haryanto were handed three place grid penalties for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday for failing to slow for yellow warning flags in qualifying.

Neither driver has scored points so far in eight races this season.

British rookie Palmer qualified 18th while Indonesian Haryanto was 19th.

Stewards said in a statement that Palmer and Haryanto had been at full acceleration in the yellow flag area when a significant reduction in speed was called for.

Both were also given two penalty points on their superlicense.