a year ago
Palmer and Haryanto handed grid penalties
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 2, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Palmer and Haryanto handed grid penalties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Manor's Rio Haryanto were handed three place grid penalties for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday for failing to slow for yellow warning flags in qualifying.

Neither driver has scored points so far in eight races this season.

British rookie Palmer qualified 18th while Indonesian Haryanto was 19th.

Stewards said in a statement that Palmer and Haryanto had been at full acceleration in the yellow flag area when a significant reduction in speed was called for.

Both were also given two penalty points on their superlicense.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

