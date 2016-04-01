FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnussen to start from pit lane in Bahrain
April 1, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Magnussen to start from pit lane in Bahrain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir, Bahrain - 01/04/16 - Renault Formula One driver, Kevin Magnussen of Denmark drives during the second practice. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed.

MANAMA (Reuters) - Renault’s Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday’s Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix from the pitlane for failing to stop for mandatory weighing during Friday practice.

“The driver failed to stop for weighing during P2 (second practice) when signaled to do so by the red traffic light, the car was not returned to the FIA garage and work was undertaken,” stewards said in a statement.

The Dane had followed Red Bull’s Daniil Kvyat into the pitlane and there was some confusion over which car was meant to stop and be weighed. The Russian stopped, wrongly, while Magnussen continued.

He had been 16th fastest in practice at the Sakhir circuit for the second race of the season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
