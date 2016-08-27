FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hamilton ready for slog from back of the field
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 27, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Hamilton ready for slog from back of the field

Abhishek Takle

2 Min Read

Germany Formula One - F1 - German Grand Prix 2016 - Hockenheimring, Germany - 31/7/16 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race.Ralph Orlowski

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton is preparing for a tough Sunday slog in sweltering conditions as he bids to claw his way through the field at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will start from the last row or the pit lane after being hit with a 55-place grid penalty for exceeding his permitted allocation of engine-related components with three power-unit changes this weekend.

"It's going to be a very, very hard race," Hamilton told reporters after Saturday's qualifying session where he drove only a handful of laps, watching the rest of it in his shorts in his driver's room.

"Being this hot it's going to be hard to follow, being in traffic...I envision tomorrow's going to be hard to get into the top-10 with the tires the way they are."

The Briton has long been aware he would have to take engine-related penalties at some point this year after suffering a spate of reliability woes earlier in the season.

Mercedes had already earmarked the 7km-long Spa track or Monza, venue for the Italian Grand Prix next weekend, as the tracks to take the penalties as both offer plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

But the uncharacteristically hot temperatures this weekend combined with high mandated tire pressures have made conditions tricky for teams and drivers.

Triple world champion Hamilton, who has a 19-point cushion over team mate Nico Rosberg at the top of the drivers' standings, appeared relaxed though.

"It's been a vacation weekend," joked Hamilton who has focused his attention this weekend on race pace rather than flat-out qualifying blasts.

"We've kind of been chilling. Okay I've done lots of laps but not been out pushing for the car to be the quickest," he added as he munched on chocolate.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.