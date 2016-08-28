Radwanska tunes up for U.S. Open with Connecticut victory
Top seed Agnieszka Radwanska declared it mission accomplished after clinching a 6-1 7-6(1) victory over Elina Svitolina in the final of the Connecticut Open in New Haven on Saturday.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 Kevin Magnussen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in a high-speed crash at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, his Renault team said.
The Dane lost control of his car as he crested the fast uphill sweep of the Eau Rouge corner and slammed violently into the barriers.
Magnussen, who had started 12th, got out of the car on his own but was limping slightly. He underwent checks at the medical center before being taken to hospital.
“He is fully conscious and responsive,” Renault said in a statement.
“He has a small cut to the left ankle and has been escorted to a nearby hospital for further routine checks.”
Magnussen’s crash prompted a temporary halt to the race as marshals worked to repair tire barriers damaged in the impact.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
National League quarterback Colin Kaepernick of San Francisco 49ers refused to stand for the national anthem before a preseason game on Friday, drawing boos from some fans and criticism on social media, but his team said it backed his right to protest.
NEW YORK Angelique Kerber says she is ready to deal with the increasing pressure as she targets U.S. Open glory and the world number one ranking.