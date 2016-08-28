Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/08/16 - Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen of Finland crashes at the start of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/7/16 - Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/7/16 - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany leads the race ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/8/16 - Force India's Nico Hulkenberg of Germany leads the race ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/08/16 - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany leads the race at the start of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 Kevin Magnussen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in a high-speed crash at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, his Renault team said.

The Dane lost control of his car as he crested the fast uphill sweep of the Eau Rouge corner and slammed violently into the barriers.

Magnussen, who had started 12th, got out of the car on his own but was limping slightly. He underwent checks at the medical center before being taken to hospital.

“He is fully conscious and responsive,” Renault said in a statement.

“He has a small cut to the left ankle and has been escorted to a nearby hospital for further routine checks.”

Magnussen’s crash prompted a temporary halt to the race as marshals worked to repair tire barriers damaged in the impact.

