FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 23, 2017 / 6:42 PM / 7 months ago

Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Philippe Bianchi, the father of Jules Bianchi Formula One driver who died on July 17, 2015 after an accident during the Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 race on October 5, 2014, poses near the street plaque with his son's name during its inauguration in Nice, France, January 23, 2017.Eric Gaillard

NICE, France (Reuters) - The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday.

Compatriot and former racing rival Jean-Eric Vergne posted a photograph on Instagram of the street sign at the Rue Jules Bianchi, with the dates 1989-2015 and the words 'Pilote de Formule 1.'

"Merci Nice...we miss you Jules," he added.

Bianchi, 25, died in hospital in Nice after nine months in a coma following a Japanese Grand Prix crash in October 2014 that left him with severe head injuries.

Tipped as a future Ferrari driver and race winner, Bianchi had been competing for the British-based Marussia team that is now Manor and facing an uncertain future after going into administration this month.

The street near the city's Allianz Riviera stadium links up with the Rue Camille Muffat, named after the Nice-born 2012 Olympic swimming champion who died in a helicopter crash in Argentina in March 2015 at the age of 25.

"Jules loved football. We are delighted with the position, in such a dynamic zone, so full of promise," local media quoted Bianchi's father Philippe as saying.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Neil Robinson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.