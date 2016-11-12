FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hamilton freezes pet bulldog's sperm
November 12, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 9 months ago

Hamilton freezes pet bulldog's sperm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain plays with his pet dog Roscoe in the paddock Formula One racetrack in Monza September 5, 2013.Stefano Rellandini

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton's pet bulldog Roscoe, who occasionally accompanies the triple Formula One world champion to races, has had his sperm frozen to ensure he can have puppies in future.

Hamilton, racing at what could be a title-deciding Brazilian Grand Prix, revealed the news on an instagram account (roscoelovescoco) set up in his pets' names and followed by nearly 100,000 fans.

"Roscoe in great spirits. Due to some complications, we had to have him snipped," the Briton, a regular on the celebrity gossip pages, wrote.

"However, since he's the best looking bulldog I decided to freeze his sperm so that in time to come I could have his pups. He is the best pedigree. Both mum and father were champion show dogs so it's great his gene will live on."

Coco appeared with Hamilton on the "Good Morning America" U.S. television show this month after the U.S. Grand Prix, prompting questions about Roscoe's whereabouts.

Hamilton is 19 points behind Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg with two races remaining.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
