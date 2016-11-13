Formula One - F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Circuit of Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 12/11/2016 - Mercedes' drivers Lewis Hamilton of Britain (44) and Nico Rosberg (6) of Germany drive during the qualifying session. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO The potentially title-deciding Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix started behind the safety car after a 10-minute delay due to rain on Sunday.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, who trails Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg by 19 points, led the field away from pole position at Interlagos.

Rosberg, race winner for the past two seasons in Brazil, can take his first title if he triumphs in Sunday's race or scores seven points more than Hamilton.

French driver Romain Grosjean crashed his Haas into the barriers on his way to the starting grid after losing control on standing water.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)