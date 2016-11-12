Motor racing: Hamilton secures pole in Brazil

Formula One - F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Circuit of Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 12/11/2016 - Mercedes' drivers Lewis Hamilton of Britain (44) and Nico Rosberg (6) of Germany drive during the qualifying session.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton took pole position on Saturday for the Brazilian Grand Prix with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg joining the triple Formula One world champion on the front row.

The pole was the 60th of Hamilton's career, eight short of Michael Schumacher's record, and his first in Brazil since 2012 when he was at McLaren.

Rosberg will take his first title if he wins Sunday's penultimate race of the season but Hamilton, 19 points adrift, showed he will do all he can to take the fight down to the wire in Abu Dhabi with another dominant qualifying display.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen qualified third with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining the 2007 world champion on the second row of the grid.