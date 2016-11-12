FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Motor racing: Hamilton secures pole in Brazil
#Sports News
November 12, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 9 months ago

Motor racing: Hamilton secures pole in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Circuit of Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 12/11/2016 - Mercedes' drivers Lewis Hamilton of Britain (44) and Nico Rosberg (6) of Germany drive during the qualifying session.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton took pole position on Saturday for the Brazilian Grand Prix with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg joining the triple Formula One world champion on the front row.

The pole was the 60th of Hamilton's career, eight short of Michael Schumacher's record, and his first in Brazil since 2012 when he was at McLaren.

Rosberg will take his first title if he wins Sunday's penultimate race of the season but Hamilton, 19 points adrift, showed he will do all he can to take the fight down to the wire in Abu Dhabi with another dominant qualifying display.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen qualified third with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining the 2007 world champion on the second row of the grid.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez

