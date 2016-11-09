Renault retain Palmer for 2017 Formula One season

Formula One - F1 - Mexican F1 Grand Prix - Mexico City, Mexico - 29/10/16 - Renault's Jolyon Palmer of Britain in action during the third practice session.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Britain's Jolyon Palmer will continue to race for Renault next season alongside new German signing Nico Hulkenberg, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

Palmer, 25, made his grand prix debut this year but his future at the manufacturer-owned team had been in doubt after a difficult year.

"We are delighted to retain Jolyon as our driver for the 2017 season," said Renault Sport chairman Jerome Stoll in a statement ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

"Jolyon has shown his hunger to develop with us as the team grows and we have been impressed with his increasingly strong performances on track as the season has progressed."

The experienced Hulkenberg has joined from Force India while Denmark's Kevin Magnussen, Palmer's current team mate, is set for a switch to the Haas team.