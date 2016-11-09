Bolt and Thompson up for IAAF awards
Jamaican Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson both made the shortlists for the IAAF's World Athlete of the Year awards on Wednesday after cleaning up the sprint golds at the Rio Olympics.
SAO PAULO Britain's Jolyon Palmer will continue to race for Renault next season alongside new German signing Nico Hulkenberg, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.
Palmer, 25, made his grand prix debut this year but his future at the manufacturer-owned team had been in doubt after a difficult year.
"We are delighted to retain Jolyon as our driver for the 2017 season," said Renault Sport chairman Jerome Stoll in a statement ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.
"Jolyon has shown his hunger to develop with us as the team grows and we have been impressed with his increasingly strong performances on track as the season has progressed."
The experienced Hulkenberg has joined from Force India while Denmark's Kevin Magnussen, Palmer's current team mate, is set for a switch to the Haas team.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
TOKYO Japan's Fukushima Prefecture could play a part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after organizers on Wednesday approved a plan to hold part of the baseball-softball competition in the disaster-hit region.
BERLIN The drugs testing system imposed on Russia following revelations of widespread doping is inefficient and the country must be part of the decision-making process to battle the problem, Russia's outgoing Olympic Committee (ROC) chief has said.