FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ericsson awaits clearance to race after crash
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 9, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Ericsson awaits clearance to race after crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 8/7/16 Sauber's Marcus Ericsson during practice Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Sauber's Marcus Ericsson will face a medical on Sunday before he can race in the British Formula One Grand Prix after a big crash in final practice.

The Swede was taken to hospital in Oxford for checks on Saturday, missing qualifying for the race, and was then released.

Sauber said in a statement that further checks will be carried out to confirm "whether he will take part in the British Grand Prix or not."

"It was obviously a huge accident," said the Swede, whose struggling team have financial problems and have yet to score a point in nine races this season.

The 25-year-old apologized to his mechanics for creating extra work in a crash that left debris across the track and brought out red flags to halt the session.

"I went a bit too wide on the kerb in Turn 15 and touched the grass, which was a bit wet. I lost the car and this was followed by a big impact with the barriers.

"I went to the medical center, but, because of the impact, they wanted to send me to hospital. Many check-ups have been done and things are looking good. I am feeling a bit sore, but everything else is OK."

Brazilian team mate Felipe Nasr qualified last.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.