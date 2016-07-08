FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Perez, Hulkenberg staying at Force India: Mallya
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 8, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Perez, Hulkenberg staying at Force India: Mallya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - Grand Prix of Austria - Spielberg, Austria - 2/7/16 - Force India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany drives during the qualifying session.Dominic Ebenbichler

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Mexican Sergio Perez and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg are staying at Force India next season, the Formula One team's co-owner Vijay Mallya told Reuters.

"I can confirm that both the drivers are signed up for 2017," the Indian said at the British Grand Prix.

"They are a fine pair, both absolutely top class. I've never believed in 'pay drivers' where talent or ability is compromised," he added.

"I always try to hire the best drivers we can afford. I am very happy with both Checo and Nico."

Perez has been on the podium twice this season, in Monaco and Azerbaijan, while Hulkenberg qualified on the front row in Austria last weekend.

Force India, who have Mercedes engines, are currently fifth in the championship.

Perez had been linked in media speculation to Ferrari but that possibility closed on Friday when the Italian team announced Finland's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen was staying for another season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.