The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead next June after organizers reached an agreement in principal with the sport's commercial rights holders, Montreal mayor Denis Coderre said on Twitter.

The race was one of three, along with Brazil and Germany, listed with an asterisk against it as subject to confirmation on the sport's provisional 2017 calendar.

Formula One's 86-year-old commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been pushing for improvements to the circuit but said this month he was hopeful the race would remain on the calendar.

"There will be a Grand Prix of Canada in 2017," said Coderre.

Organizers said separately in a statement that tickets for the June 9-11 race would go on sale on Thursday.

Next year's race will celebrate 50 years of Formula One in Canada, with the country having a driver on the grid for the first time since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve retired in 2006.

Montreal-born teenager Lance Stroll will race for the Williams team.

"Montreal and Circuit Gilles Villeneuve produce one of the most exciting grands prix of the season," said Francois Dumontier, president and CEO of race promoters Octane Racing Group.

"In 2017, everyone will have even more good reasons to be there."

Octane have the rights to promote the race from 2015 to 2024.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by John O'Brien)