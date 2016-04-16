FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hulkenberg drops three places after grid penalty
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 16, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Hulkenberg drops three places after grid penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Force India Formula driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany listens to a journalist's question next to teammate One driver Sergio Perez during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nico Hulkenberg was handed a three place starting grid penalty for Sunday’s Chinese Formula One Grand Prix after the left front wheel on his Force India car came off and bounced away during Saturday’s qualifying.

Race stewards ruled that the team were responsible for sending the German out on track with an unsecured wheel.

The incident brought an early end to the middle part of qualifying.

Hulkenberg, who had qualified 10th, will now line up 13th on the grid and behind the McLaren pair of Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.

Williams’s Brazilian driver Felipe Massa moves up to 10th for the third race of the season.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.