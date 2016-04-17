Team by team analysis of Chinese Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 7)

Rosberg’s third win of the season, sixth in a row, second in China and 17th of his career. He is only the fourth driver to win six successive races. The German, who started on pole and led throughout, is now the most successful driver without a title. The last driver to win the first three races of a season was Michael Schumacher in 2004. Rosberg’s winning margin of 37.7 seconds was the largest in 13 years of the Chinese Grand Prix, and he now has a 36-point lead over Hamilton. Mercedes have won the last nine races and Rosberg’s was their 100th podium in Formula One. Hamilton started last, made 18 overtaking moves but still had his lowest finish in 41 races. He made five stops after a first-lap collision damaged his car.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 5)

Vettel and Raikkonen started on the second row but collided at the start as Kvyat spotted a gap and charged through. The German called the move “suicidal” and the Russian “a madman”. Vettel still took the 81st podium of his career. Raikkonen had a front left puncture and wing damage, pitted and then fought back through the field. Vettel did the longest stints of anyone on the soft and supersoft tyres.

-

RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 3, Daniel Ricciardo 4)

Ricciardo started on the front row but a puncture after running over debris on lap two scuppered his podium chances. He still said the race equaled the best of his career to date. The Australian has finished fourth in all three races this year. Kvyat started sixth, began strongly and ended up on the podium for the second time in his career.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 6, Valtteri Bottas 10)

Williams maintained their status as the only team other than Mercedes to have had both drivers in the points at every race this season. Massa, who made a quick start from 11th, was second at one point and was happy with his result. Bottas qualified fifth but lost places when the Ferraris collided. His race was compromised by the start and safety car.

-

HAAS (Esteban Gutierrez 14, Romain Grosjean 19)

Haas had a reality check and failed to score for the first time after Grosjean’s stand-out performances in Australia and Bahrain. Gutierrez at least finished for the first time this season. Grosjean had to pit for a new front wing after the opening lap but could at least celebrate his 30th birthday.

-

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 8, Carlos Sainz 9)

Verstappen had to back off at the first corner as the Ferraris collided and then lost more time at a double pitstop when Hulkenberg was slow into the pitlane after the safety car was deployed. Sainz also had plenty of battles.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 11, Nico Hulkenberg 15)

Hulkenberg set the fastest lap of the race. He also had a three-place grid penalty imposed after qualifying and collected a five-second penalty during the race for holding up others in the pitlane as Perez stopped ahead of him. Perez was third when the safety car was deployed but fell back after pitting.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 12, Jenson Button 13)

The former champions showed flashes of pace, with both drivers racing hard in midfield. Alonso finished for the first time this season after being ruled out of Bahrain on medical grounds following his crash in Australia. Button felt a different tyre strategy might have been better at the end.

-

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 17, Jolyon Palmer 22)

Still no points for the former Lotus team, further away from the top 10 than previously. Magnussen also started 17th while Palmer was 19th on the grid. Both struggled with heavy tyre degradation.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 16, Felipe Nasr 20)

No points for Sauber yet, either. Nasr collided with Hamilton at turn one, having to pit with a puncture and broken front wing.

-

MANOR (Pascal Wehrlein 18, Rio Haryanto 21)

Wehrlein ran as high as fourth after the opening chaos and was chasing Magnussen at the finish.