Reaction to Ecclestone's departure from F1

(Reuters) - Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.

The following is some reaction from the world of motor racing.

2016 WORLD CHAMPION NICO ROSBERG

"Bernie, mega job! But a change has been overdue. Mr. Carey, all the best in making our sport awesome again."

F1 DRIVER-TURNED-COMMENTATOR MARTIN BRUNDLE

"He was the circus master. He was in charge and sometimes you need a sport to be run like that. It was his way or the highway.

He might not be very tall but he was certainly feared in the paddock ... and we all did extremely well hanging on to his shirt-tails."

NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE CAREY

"The sport is what it is today because of him... and he will always be part of the F1 family."

MCLAREN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZAK BROWN

"Formula One wouldn’t be the international sporting power-house that it is today without the truly enormous contribution made over the past half-century by Bernie Ecclestone."

1996 F1 WORLD CHAMPION DAMON HILL

"If you've had a career as a professional racing driver in the last 40 years, your career would have been affected to lesser or greater degrees by the man they simply call, 'Bernie'."

HAAS F1 DRIVER ROMAIN GROSJEAN

"Thank you Bernie and welcome Liberty Media! Let's the new era begin."

WILLIAMS F1 DRIVER FELIPE MASSA

"Thank you Bernie and welcome Liberty Media. Hope F1 gets better and better."