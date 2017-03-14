FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Motor racing: Perez in the pink as Force India change livery
#Sports News
March 14, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 5 months ago

Motor racing: Perez in the pink as Force India change livery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 8/7/16 Force India team principal Vijay Mallya during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Force India's Formula One cars will sport a new pink livery this season after the team signed a sponsorship deal with Austrian water technology company BWT.

Team co-owner Vijay Mallya said in a statement on Tuesday that the deal, which will make the cars stand out at the Australian season-opener next week, was one of the most significant partnerships in Force India's 10-year history.

No financial details were given.

"Changing the color of our cars is an indication of the strength of this new partnership and a real statement of intent from BWT," added Mallya of the pink, magenta and silver color scheme.

Mexican driver Sergio Perez and French team mate Esteban Ocon will also feature pink on their helmets. Mercedes-powered Force India finished a best-ever fourth overall last season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

