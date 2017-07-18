FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Motor racing: Berger's nephew Auer to test with Force India
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Politics
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 hours ago

Motor racing: Berger's nephew Auer to test with Force India

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Austrian Lucas Auer, the nephew of retired racer Gerhard Berger, will make his Formula One test debut with Force India in Hungary in August, the Mercedes-powered team said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Mercedes driver is second in the German Touring Car (DTM) championship driving a car in the pink colors of Austria's Best Water Technology (BWT), a prominent sponsor of Force India.

"Really exciting news -- the most beautiful moment of my life. For me, it's a childhood dream come true to drive an F1 car for the first time," Auer said in a team statement.

Berger competed in 210 grands prix between 1984 and 1997, winning 10 times with Benetton, Ferrari and McLaren.

Russian Formula Three driver Nikita Mazepin, who tested with Force India at Silverstone last year, will also get another outing at the in-season test that follows the July 30 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.