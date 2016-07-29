FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Button cleared to race in Germany after eye check-up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 29, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Button cleared to race in Germany after eye check-up

Abhishek Takle

2 Min Read

Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 9/7/16 McLaren's Jenson Button before qualifying Reuters / Matthew Childs

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Jenson Button is fit to drive in the German Formula One Grand Prix following a visit to hospital for a precautionary check-up after a piece of carbon dust lodged in his eye during practice on Friday.

“I was driving down the pit straight when I got something in my eye,” Button was quoted as saying in a statement issued by McLaren. “It wasn’t stuck in my eye, but it was a foreign body, which the hospital washed out and removed.

“It scratched my eye, so I’ve been given some eye drops – but all is good. I don’t know what it was – maybe a piece of carbon dust, which has happened to me before.”

Button had an initial check-up at the Hockenheim circuit’s medical center before being taken to hospital in the nearby city of Mannheim.

Britain's 2009 world champion ended the day eighth fastest, completing just 16 laps compared to 21 for McLaren team mate Fernando Alonso in the second 90-minute session of practice.

“The session was okay – the car didn’t feel too bad at all – but I had to stop early because of the problem.

“The aim for the remainder of the weekend is to be up there behind the top three teams,” the 36-year-old said.

Button is 15th in the drivers’ standings having finished in the points in four of the 11 races so far.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.