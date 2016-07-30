FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hamilton kicking himself after Hockenheim mistake
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Hamilton kicking himself after Hockenheim mistake

Abhishek Takle

2 Min Read

Germany Formula One - F1 - German Grand Prix 2016 - Hockenheimring, Germany - 30/7/16 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton attends qualification.Ralph Orlowski

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton was kicking himself on Saturday after failing to record a good enough lap to secure pole position on his final qualifying attempt at the German Grand Prix.

"It's like when you guys write a bad story," a visibly gutted Hamilton told reporters after ending up second fastest. "When any of you guys are pissed off about something, your own performance, you're not happy."

The Briton had trailed pacesetting Nico Rosberg in each of the three practice sessions in the build-up to qualifying.

Hamilton then pulled out all the stops to go fastest in the opening two phases of the hour-long session on Saturday before locking up on his last lap.

"I was quickest, quickest, quickest and ... I didn't deliver," said the world champion. "That's something I have to handle and deal with ... when you kind of kick yourself a little bit."

Hamilton heads into Sunday's race leading Mercedes team mate Rosberg by six points in the overall drivers' standings.

The 31-year-old, who was 43 points adrift of the German following May's Spanish Grand Prix, went ahead after claiming his fifth win in six races in Hungary last week.

Hamilton is now focused on denying his rival the satisfaction of a victory on home soil.

"I'm not down, firstly, I've got a race to win tomorrow," said the Briton who won in Hungary from second on the grid after being beaten to pole by Rosberg in controversial circumstances.

"I'm moving forwards now and tomorrow I can make a difference."

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.