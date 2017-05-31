FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 3 months ago

Giovanazzi given Formula One practice slots at Haas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi prepares to get off his Sauber after he crashed during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 9, 2017.Andy Wong/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Ferrari's Italian reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in Friday practice sessions with Haas F1 at seven grands prix this season, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has taken part in two races this year, standing in for injured German Pascal Wehrlein in Australia and China without scoring a point at Ferrari-powered Sauber.

Haas, who also use Ferrari engines, said Giovinazzi would have stints at the British, Hungarian, Italian, Malaysian, Mexican, Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will relinquish his seat in six of those Friday sessions with Frenchman Romain Grosjean handing over his in Mexico.

"Being the third driver with Scuderia Ferrari is obviously a great place to be, and getting seat time in these FP1 (first practice) sessions with Haas F1 Team will keep me sharp," said the Italian.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

