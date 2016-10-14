Gavrilova stuns Kerber at Hong Kong Open
HONG KONG World number one Angelique Kerber crashed out of the Hong Kong Open in the quarter-finals on Thursday, the German slumping to a shock 6-3 6-1 defeat to Australia's Daria Gavrilova at Victoria Park.
LONDON German driver Nico Hulkenberg is set to race for Renault next season after his Force India team said on Friday he would be leaving at the end of the season "to pursue other opportunities within Formula One".
The 2015 Le Mans winner has been strongly linked to the French team and Force India sources confirmed he was heading to that team. There was no immediate confirmation from Renault, however.
"Everybody at Sahara Force India wishes Nico well as he embarks upon a different path in Formula One," said Force India team principal Vijay Mallya in a statement.
"While it's true we will miss Nico, we respect his decision to explore fresh opportunities and it would be wrong to stand in his way."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
HONG KONG World number one Angelique Kerber crashed out of the Hong Kong Open in the quarter-finals on Thursday, the German slumping to a shock 6-3 6-1 defeat to Australia's Daria Gavrilova at Victoria Park.
Golden State forward Draymond Green jumped to the defense of his new team mate Kevin Durant on Thursday when he took umbrage to the latest remark aimed at the former Oklahoma City player's decision to join the Warriors.
TOKYO Honda's Marc Marquez, who has an outside chance of clinching the MotoGP title this weekend, managed only the fourth quickest time in practice for the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi on Friday.