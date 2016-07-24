Motor racing: Manor working to secure Haryanto's future

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Manor are still working with Rio Haryanto and the Indonesian driver’s management to secure his seat for the rest of the season, but the Formula One team said it has options should they fail to work out a deal.

Haryanto, Indonesia’s first Formula One driver, has a contract with Manor for the full season but the funding his sponsors have committed only guaranteed his drive up to the just-completed Hungarian Grand Prix.

Haryanto's main sponsor is state-owned oil company Pertamina, which has contributed five million euros ($5.48 million) toward the funding needed to secure his seat at the sport's smallest team.

With the German Grand Prix scheduled for next weekend, there is little time to secure the additional funding, which Indonesian media has put at 15 million euros.

The British team’s racing director Dave Ryan said following Sunday’s race that keeping Haryanto was Plan A.

“We’ve got Rio onboard and we’re working with Rio’s management and we’re doing everything we can to secure his drive for the rest of the year,” said Ryan.

When asked if Manor had a Plan B should Haryanto fail to secure the required funding Ryan said: “Yes, we’ve got a Plan B, we’ve got a Plan C, we’ve got a Plan D.

“Of course we have options and we have ideas. But plan A is to keep Rio in the car so that’s the intention.”

Haryanto said he was trying to focus on the next race in Germany.

"For my side I’m right now focusing only for Germany and the team is also focusing for Germany,” he added.