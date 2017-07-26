British teenager Norris to test with McLaren

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - British teenager Lando Norris will drive for McLaren at Formula One's in-season test in Hungary next week, the former world champions announced on Wednesday.

Norris, 17, competes in the European Formula Three championship -- where his rivals include Michael Schumacher's son Mick -- and has so far won three races in his rookie season.

McLaren executive director Zak Brown told Reuters in June that he considered Norris to be "a world champion of the future".

"He's still young and you can ruin a driver by putting him in too early. But do I anticipate Lando being in a McLaren, winning races and the championship. That's the plan," the American said at the time.

Norris, who turns 18 in November, was a world go-karting champion at the age of 14 in 2014 and last year won the McLaren BRDC (British Racing Drivers' Club) Autosport award which included a Formula One test and simulator role.

He drove a 2011 McLaren in a test at Portugal's Algarve circuit in May.

McLaren said he will test on Wednesday, with the team's Belgian regular race driver Stoffel Vandoorne in the car on Tuesday.