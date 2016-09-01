FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Magnussen cleared to race after Spa crash
#Sports News
September 1, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Magnussen cleared to race after Spa crash

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/8/16 - Renault's Kevin Magnussen of Denmark during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix.Olivier Matthys/Pool

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) - Renault driver Kevin Magnussen expressed confidence in his car after being passed fit for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix following his big crash in Belgium last weekend.

"After a crash like that it's clear the car is very safe and there's not too much to worry about," the Dane told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix.

"I'm going to be flat-out again and pushing as hard as I can," he added.

Renault said earlier that the Dane, who bruised his left ankle when he careered off the track and into the wall at the top of the famed Eau Rouge sweep, was "all clear to race" after a fitness test at the Monza circuit.

Magnussen was taken to hospital in Belgium after the accident and also had follow-up checks in Denmark before traveling to Italy.

"I have just relaxed," he said of the past few days. "Nothing was broken, I wasn't injured so just a bit sore in my body and I didn't need to do anything special... just took a couple of days at home and ready for the next race.

"On this track the setup is very similar (to Spa) so hopefully it will show that we are still on that level."

Editing by Tony Jimenez/Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
