FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rosberg secures pole for Japanese Grand Prix
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 8, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Rosberg secures pole for Japanese Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Japan - 8/10/16. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany in action during the qualifying session.Toru Hanai

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - World championship leader Nico Rosberg will start the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

The German's Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton will start alongside him in second with Kimi Raikkonen locking down third spot for Sunday's race in his Ferrari.

Hamilton trails Rosberg by 23 points with five rounds left after the Briton retired while leading in Malaysia with a blown engine and heads into the race desperate to revive his flagging title prospects with a third straight win at the Suzuka Circuit.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.