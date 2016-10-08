Rosberg secures pole for Japanese Grand Prix

Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Japan - 8/10/16. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany in action during the qualifying session.

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - World championship leader Nico Rosberg will start the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

The German's Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton will start alongside him in second with Kimi Raikkonen locking down third spot for Sunday's race in his Ferrari.

Hamilton trails Rosberg by 23 points with five rounds left after the Briton retired while leading in Malaysia with a blown engine and heads into the race desperate to revive his flagging title prospects with a third straight win at the Suzuka Circuit.

